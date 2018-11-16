Search
La Guinée au quotidien – L'actualité en continu
Dixinn : Mamadou Samba Diallo de l'UFDG élu maire !!!

Nov 16, 2018

3

Véritable séisme politique à Dixinn. Mamadou Samba Diallo, candidat de l’UFDG a remporté face à Aboubacar Soumah, candidat de la coalition présidentielle. Le nouveau maire a obtenu 23 voix contre 14 pour son adversaire.

Maire : Mamadou Samba Diallo (UFDG)

1er vice maire: Mohamed Lamine Syllah (UDG)
2ème vice maire: Amadou Paloma Touré (RPG)
3ème vice maire: Ibrahima Sory Camara
4ème vice-maire: Elhadj Bemba Laye Camara (UDG)

Ci-dessous, la réaction de l’honorable Ousmane Gaoual Diallo (vidéo de Louis de Funès Diallo)

Thierno Sadou Diallo, depuis la commune de Dixinn

655539729

Article PrécedentMatam : le candidat de l’UFR Seydouba Sacko élu maire !!!

