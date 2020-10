Trump admet enfin le rôle de l’activité humaine dans le réchauffement climatique

FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo President Donald Trump honks the horn of an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump publicly acknowledged that humans bear some blame for climate change, but scientists say the president still isn't dealing with the reality of our primary role. Trump said Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, that humans — their tailpipe exhaust, oil and gas production, and smokestack fumes — are just one of many culprits for the weather-disrupting deterioration of Earth’s atmosphere. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)