Au moins 41 morts suite à un incendie dans une église égyptienne

Egyptian firefighters are pictured outside the Abu Sifin church located in the densely populated Imbaba neighbourhood west of the Nile river, part of Giza governorate, on August 14, 2022, after more than 40 people were killed when a fire ripped through a Coptic Christian church during Sunday mass. - Witnesses described how people rushed into the burning house of worship to rescue those trapped but were soon overwhelmed by the heat and the deadly smoke. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)