Côte d’Ivoire: avec un nouveau parti, Laurent Gbabgo signe un grand retour en politique

This picture taken on July 27, 2021 shows Ivory Coast former president Laurent Gbagbo gesturing as he speaks after a meeting with the Ivorian president at the presidential palace in Abidjan. Ex-president Laurent Gbagbo proposed on August 9 in Abidjan setting up a new political party, his deeply-divided Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) announced. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)