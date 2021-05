Côte d’Ivoire: Guillaume Soro jugé par contumace pour “complot”

Prime Minister Guillaume Soro is seen during the swearing-in ceremony of opposition leader Alassane Ouattara at the Gulf hotel in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010. The two candidates in Ivory Coast's disputed presidential election took dueling oaths of office Saturday after each claimed victory, as the political crisis spiraled out of control and renewed unrest in this country once split in two by civil war. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)