Décès de l’ambassadeur Simon Henshaw : les condoléances de Sidya Touré (message en anglais)

Dans un message en anglais, le président de l’UFR Sidya Touré a présenté ses condoléances les plus attristées suite au décès mardi à Conakry de l’ambassadeur des Etats-Unis en Guinée Simon Henshaw. Message…

Dear Hugues Ogier, Please accept my most sincere condolences for the loss of embassador Simon Henshaw.

His devotion to the democratic and human rights values and the moral support of his actions in the Guinean People’s struggle for these universal values will be very dearly missed.

My thoughts and prayers are with you and all your colleagues, with the US Government as well as his family in this extremely trying time.

I’m truly sorry. May he Rest In Peace.

Most sincerely

Sidya Touré

President of UFR

Former Prime Minister