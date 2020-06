George W. Bush et Mitt Romney ne voteront pas pour Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DECEMBER 05: (AFP OUT) Former President George W. Bush walks past President Donald Trump to speak during the State Funeral for his father, former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral December 05, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Brandon - Pool/Getty Images)