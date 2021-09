Libération d’Alpha Condé : les présidents Akufo-Addo, Ouattara…et Macky à Conakry ?

epa06469040 President of Guinea Alpha Conde (L) talks with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo (R) during the inauguration of president elect George Weah at the Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium in Monrovia, Liberia, 22 January 2018 (issued 23 January 2018). The inauguration of President-elect George Weah held at a sports stadium is the first ever in the history of Liberia. Weah is the world's first football star to be democratically elected President. Weah will be sworn in as president on 22 January, to succeed incumbent President, and Africa's first female democratically elected President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who concludes her second and final term in office. EPA/AHMED JALLANZO