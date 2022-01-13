Plusieurs officiers nommés à des postes de commandement (décret)

Dans un décret diffusé ce jeudi à la télévison nationale, le président de la transition, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya a procédé à la nomination de plusieurs officiers à des postes de commandemant. Ce sont :
1-Directeur général des unités militaires, des productions agricoles et agro-industriel/Commandant : Lieutenant-colonel, Thierno Chérif Diallo, matricule 18062G, précédemment commandant adjoint de ladite direction en remplacement du Colonel Mamadou Sandé
2-Commandant adjoint : Capitaine Namory Keita, matricule 19651G, précédemment en service à la direction des unités mlitaires, des productions agricoles et agro-industrielles en remplacement du Colonel Therno Chérif Diallo
Bataillon du Géni-Militaire/Commandant du Bataillon : Colonel Jean Sâa Kamano, matricule 18284G, précédemment Commandant adjoint du Géni-Militaire, en remplacement du Colonel Namory Traoré
2-Commandant adjoint : Commandant Georges Etienne Bangoura, Matricule 27765G en service au Baillon du Géni-Militaire, en remplacement du Colonel Jean Sâa Kamano