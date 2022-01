Présidentielle en France : Christiane Taubira officiellement candidate

France's former Justice Minister and ex-candidate for the 2002 presidential election Christiane Taubira delivers a speech as she makes her candidacy official at a rally for the union of the left in the Croix-Rousse district of Lyon, eastern France, on January 15, 2022. She had promised to clarify her position in mid-January : Christiane Taubira is launching herself into the presidential election on January 15, 2022, with the ambitious goal of bringing together a left that is more divided than ever, at the risk of splitting it even further. (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)