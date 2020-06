Tiken Jah s’en prend à Bédié : ”c’est le président le plus vaurien de l’Afrique”

(FILES)-- A file photo taken on February 14, 2015 shows Ivorian reggae artist Moussa Doumbia, known as Tiken Jah Fakoly, speaking during an interview in Goma. Fakoly was turned back upon his arrival at the airport of Kinshasa on June 19, 2015, where he was supposed to give a concert on June 21 at the Jazz Kif 2015 festival. According to an organizer of cultural events in Kinshasa and a diplomatic source, it has become extremely difficult to bring artists into the country since March 15, when about thirty people, including rappers and civil society activists, were arrested during a meeting on good governance in Africa. AFP PHOTO / FLORY MUMENA