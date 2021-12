Traque des cellules terroristes : colonel Doumbouya crée le Groupement des forces d’intervention rapide (GFIR)

Members of Guinea's armed forces celebrate after the arrest of Guinea's president, Alpha Conde, in a coup d'etat in Conakry on September 5, 2021. - Guinean special forces seized power in a coup on September 5, arresting the president and imposing an indefinite curfew in the poor west African country. "We have decided, after having taken the president, to dissolve the constitution," said a uniformed officer flanked by soldiers toting assault rifles in a video sent to AFP. (Photo by CELLOU BINANI / AFP)